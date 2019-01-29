State of the Union: 2019

Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m.

SOPTV is airing complete coverage of the 2019 State of the Union address, as well as the Democratic response delivered by Stacey Abrams, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate. The program will also feature in-depth analysis from the PBS NewsHour team.

In order to air this content, the regularly scheduled episodes of Nightly Business Report and Ask This Old House are canceled for the evening. In addition, the previously scheduled premiere of Sealab: American Experience will be bumped back one week, from Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. to Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. In its place, SOPTV will air Boys of ’36: American Experience, which was originally scheduled for 9 p.m slot Feb. 12.