How To Stay Young, Season 1: Episode 2

Wednesday, December 20 at 11:00 p.m.

Angela Rippon and Dr Chris van Tulleken travel the world in search of the latest science that could help us all stay young and healthy for longer. This episode explores what can give brains a boost.

In America, Angela tries out a new treatment that’s proven to help memory and concentration.

In Japan, a remarkable 100-year-old reveals the colourful foods that keep minds more active. Plus Chris discovers the best exercise we can do for our brains.

At the cutting-edge of science, discover how injections of young people’s blood may help beat dementia.