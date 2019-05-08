Stonewall Uprising: American Experience

Film About Events That Marked a Turning Point in the Gay Rights Movement Scheduled in Conjunction with 50th Anniversary





Airs Monday, June 10 at 9:30 p.m.

(BOSTON, MA) — When police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in Greenwich Village in New York City on June 28, 1969, the street erupted into violent protests that lasted for days. The Stonewall riots, as they came to be known, marked a major turning point in the modern gay civil rights movement in the United States and around the world. Scheduled in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the actual events, Kate Davis and David Heilbroner’s Stonewall Uprising airs on SOPTV Monday, June 10 at 9:30 p.m.

Based on David

Carter’s Stonewall: The Riots that

Sparked the Gay Revolution and told through interviews with Stonewall patrons, reporters and

the policeman who led the raid, Stonewall Uprising recalls the

fervently hostile climate in which the gay community was forced to live. The vast majority of medical authorities decreed

homosexuality a mental disorder and often prescribed brutal treatment,

including lobotomy. Homosexual acts were illegal in every state except Illinois

and gays frequently found themselves being hauled off to jail, their names

splashed in the next day’s newspaper. Police entrapment was rampant, and being

arrested meant that licenses to teach, practice law, medicine, or cosmetology

might be denied or revoked.

Even in Greenwich Village, where thousands of people moved to escape the

constant oppression of their hometowns, patrons of gay bars were accustomed to

frequent police harassment. But on June 28, 1969, when the N.Y.P.D. raided the

Stonewall, the gay community experienced what one Village Voice reporter who was on the scene called its “Rosa

Parks moment.” For the first time, patrons refused to be led into paddy wagons,

setting off a violent uprising that launched the gay rights movement. Exactly

one year later, America saw its first Gay Pride Parade as thousands marched up

Sixth Avenue.