Friday, August 31 at 11:30 p.m.

The Storied Life of Millie Benson recounts the inspiring life story of author, reporter and adventurer Mildred Wirt Benson. Benson, who died in 2002 at the age of 96, is better known as Carolyn Keene, the ghostwriter of the first 23 Nancy Drew mysteries who was responsible for the developing the famous young character as an independent, bold and risk-taking female sleuth.

The Storied Life of Millie Benson is an inspirational story for viewers of all ages, particularly for avid Nancy Drew fans. The program features contemporary video, archival films and photographs, interviews, and commentary by literary experts and family members who knew her best. The program provides an “insider’s view” on how serial children’s books of the 1920s through the 1950s were conceived, created and marketed.