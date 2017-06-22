Story Of China: Golden Age/The Ming

Tuesday, June 27 at 8:00 p.m.

See the stunning achievements of two of China’s most brilliant dynasties: the Song, creators of a Chinese Renaissance, and the Ming, builders of the Great Wall and the Forbidden City.

The Golden Age



Learn about China’s Renaissance under the Song Dynasty. In Kaifeng, Michael Wood hears the story of the boys who became emperors; tries a 1,000-year-old recipe; works a giant astronomical clock; and dances with the locals by Hangzhou’s West Lake.

The Ming



Hear the story of China’s most famous dynasty. Michael Wood visits the Great Wall and the Forbidden City; sails the South China Sea on a junk; visits a fabulous Chinese garden; and travels to Macao with the first Jesuit missionary to China.