Monday, July 24 at 9:00 p.m.

In 1977, at the age of 18, David “unintentionally” enlisted in the U.S. Army. Over the next 16 years he worked in Military Intelligence where he discovered that the work came with some unexpected threats. He went on to work in weapons development where he helped in creating the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW). After his time in weapon development he went on the work in Military Nuclear power and weaponry.