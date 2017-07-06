My Story of Service: Gary Foster of Eagle Point

Monday, July 10 at 9:00 p.m.

Gary Foster of Eagle Point, share stories from his time serving in the First Cavalry during Vietnam & after. In 1967, at the age of 17, Gary enlisted in the U.S. Army because, as he says, he “was going nowhere” in school. He says that he was so young, scared and naïve that, during his first days at boot camp, he thought he would be sent to the stockade when he accidentally knocked over a trash can. He went on to serve for 21 years, rising to the rank of Major in the U.S. Calvary.