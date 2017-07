Monday, July 31 at 9:00 p.m.

Larry Slessler of Medford share stories from his time serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis and in Vietnam. Tales include spy flights over Cuba while sleep deprived, making a fool of himself for a Vietnamese Mayor and his most difficult duty: informing a mother of her lost son. My Story of Service is personal, military history, told by Southern Oregon veterans, who took the oath – made the sacrifices – and served our country.