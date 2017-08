Monday, August 14 at 9:00 p.m.

Michael Meer, of Grants Pass, shares stories from his time serving as a Gunner in the Armed Chinook program during Vietnam. Tales include nearly crashing into a mountain top, discovering he had been shot during combat and coming face to face with the realities of war. My Story of Service is personal, military history, told by Southern Oregon veterans, who took the oath – made the sacrifices – and served our country.