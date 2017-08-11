Monday, August 21 at 9:00 p.m.

A special one hour My Story of Service: Wallace “Van” Nicholas of Medford shares stories from his time serving as an Army pilot in Vietnam. Tales include flying into an “orange wall of fire”, a rescue mission on a moonless night, surviving a helicopter crash through 200 feet of jungle, and coming to terms with the reality of war. My Story of Service is personal, military history, told by Southern Oregon veterans, who took the oath – made the sacrifices -and served our country.