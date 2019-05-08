Airs Thursday, June 6 at 9:30 p.m.
Throughout the 1950s, 60s and 70s, “Story Songs” weren’t just great music — they helped unite us through our shared culture, history and personal experiences. From country pop favorites to folk-rock epics, “Story Songs” relate to all of our lives. Don McLean’s anthem “American Pie” (the number one hit for a full month in 1972), Bobbie Gentry’s iconic 1967 musical monologue “Ode to Billie Joe” (one of Rolling Stone’s Greatest Songs of All Time) and Harry Chapin’s poignant “Cat’s In The Cradle” are musical tales we all know and love. Hosted by five time Grammy Award-winning singer B.J. Thomas, STORY SONGS (MY MUSIC),is part of special programming premiering on SOPTV June 6 at 9:30 p.m.
STORY SONGS (MY MUSIC) includes vintage footage of these classic performances by
the original artists:
- “American
Pie” – Don McLean
- “Tom
Dooley” – The Kingston Trio
- “Big
Bad John” – Jimmy Dean
- “Sixteen
Tons” – Tennessee Ernie Ford
- “Wreck
of the Edmund Fitzgerald” – Gordon Lightfoot
- “Cat’s
in the Cradle” – Harry Chapin
- “Ode
to Billie Joe” – Bobbie Gentry
- “Bad,
Bad Leroy Brown” – Jim Croce
- “Coal
Miner’s Daughter” – Loretta Lynn
- “Wichita
Lineman” – Glen Campbell
- “Harper
Valley PTA” – Jeannie C. Riley
- “El
Paso” – Marty Robbins
- “Honey”
– Bobby Goldsboro
- “The
Gambler” – Kenny Rogers
- “Rock
and Roll Lullaby” – B.J. Thomas
