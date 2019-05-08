





Airs Thursday, June 6 at 9:30 p.m.

Throughout the 1950s, 60s and 70s, “Story Songs” weren’t just great music — they helped unite us through our shared culture, history and personal experiences. From country pop favorites to folk-rock epics, “Story Songs” relate to all of our lives. Don McLean’s anthem “American Pie” (the number one hit for a full month in 1972), Bobbie Gentry’s iconic 1967 musical monologue “Ode to Billie Joe” (one of Rolling Stone’s Greatest Songs of All Time) and Harry Chapin’s poignant “Cat’s In The Cradle” are musical tales we all know and love. Hosted by five time Grammy Award-winning singer B.J. Thomas, STORY SONGS (MY MUSIC),is part of special programming premiering on SOPTV June 6 at 9:30 p.m.

STORY SONGS (MY MUSIC) includes vintage footage of these classic performances by

the original artists:

“American

Pie” – Don McLean

Dooley” – The Kingston Trio

Bad John” – Jimmy Dean

Tons” – Tennessee Ernie Ford

of the Edmund Fitzgerald” – Gordon Lightfoot

in the Cradle” – Harry Chapin

to Billie Joe” – Bobbie Gentry

Bad Leroy Brown” – Jim Croce

Miner’s Daughter” – Loretta Lynn

Lineman” – Glen Campbell

Valley PTA” – Jeannie C. Riley

Paso” – Marty Robbins

– Bobby Goldsboro

Gambler” – Kenny Rogers

and Roll Lullaby” – B.J. Thomas

