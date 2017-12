Monday, December 18 at 9:00 p.m.

Take Me Home Huey portrays the journey of a Medevac helicopter, shot down in 1969 during a medical rescue in Vietnam, as it is resurrected from a “boneyard” in Arizona and transformed into colorful sculpture by artist Steve Maloney. As the iconic Huey 174 morphs from wounded war bird into vivid sculpture, viewers witness the power of art to heal surviving soldiers and families of the fallen.