TGIF Teacher Party @ Science Works

By

TGIF Teacher Party 2017 @ Science Works

Teachers, Join us Friday, Sept 15 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm!

We appreciate you and want to share great resources from regional programs and partners including:

  • North Mountain Park
  • SOPTV’s Teacher Community Program
  • SOREEL (Southern Oregon Regional Environmental Education Leaders)
  • Oregon National Monument and Preserve
  • Coyote Trails
  • Stories Alive!
We will provide food, drinks, and tons of give-aways.
Browse our free teacher supplies, explore the museum, connect with partner organization and one another.
10% discount will be given on everything in the ScienceWorks gift shop.
Bring your families and come have fun with us.
RSVP by sending your name and email to education@scienceworksmuseum.org

 

Leave a Reply