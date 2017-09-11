TGIF Teacher Party @ Science Works

TGIF Teacher Party 2017 @ Science Works

Teachers, Join us Friday, Sept 15 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm! We appreciate you and want to share great resources from regional programs and partners including:

North Mountain Park

SOPTV’s Teacher Community Program

SOREEL (Southern Oregon Regional Environmental Education Leaders)

Oregon National Monument and Preserve

Coyote Trails

Stories Alive!

We will provide food, drinks, and tons of give-aways.

Browse our free teacher supplies, explore the museum, connect with partner organization and one another.

10% discount will be given on everything in the ScienceWorks gift shop.

Bring your families and come have fun with us.

RSVP by sending your name and email to education@scienceworksmuseum.org