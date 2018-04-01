THANKS FOR THE LETTERS!

As our annual March fundraising drive enters its final week, I am reminded that all we do – local programming, programs we acquire from distributors, and of course, programming from PBS – is possible because of you. Thank you!

As I was thinking about this column, I wanted to share some of the comments we have received about our programming and member service

“Ms A” called to let us know how much she appreciates us Loves Vietnam, Local Focus, and Oregon Experience Just wanted to let us know we are important to her and others.

“Jeff , thank you for having me as part of your My Story of Service and the local panel. They both gave me additional meaning… and as you know I believe that is the key to recovery.” – L

“To the crew at SOPTV: Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity. You are what helps make amazing shows on Public Television possible.” – E

“We watched Our Town: Gold Hill and enjoyed every minute of it. My husband has lived in Gold Hill and said there were many events in the program that were new to him. Thank you for all that you did to make the program such a success!” – RE

“I wanted to thank you for all the work you do to give us hours and hours of entertainment. I watch SOPTV-CREATE every day as it allows me the time to relax and enjoy various programs. Also the travel programs are great!” – BW

“Dear Jennifer, it was a pleasure working with you on getting Passport operational. You worked through our problem with a lot of patience over a two-day period, and you went the extra mile to take us to a very satisfactory conclusion.” – D & J

“Keep up the good work! Thank you.” – G & MN

“Thank you PBS for broadcasting Cats. You brought back wonderful memories of the London Stage.” – MB, Ashland

Many thanks Don’t forget to write!

Mark Stanislawski

President & CEO

*Letters and comments received were from July 2017 to March 14, 2018