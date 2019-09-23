Airs Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m.

The 32nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards, which will take place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on October 1, will be broadcast on SOPTV at 10 p.m. on October 11 during Hispanic Heritage Month. The Awards are among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos, and are supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions.

“The Hispanic Heritage Awards are thrilled to be back at the Kennedy Center and on PBS stations,” said Jose Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. “More than ever, it’s important to shine the spotlight on the tremendous value Latinos provide this great country. We are grateful to PBS for allowing all of America to share in the celebration of the great promise, accomplishments and cultural pride of the Latino community.”

The 2019 Honorees will be announced over the coming months, followed by the performers, hosts and presenters (visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C92ZiK5MxAs). The Hispanic Heritage Awards are among the highest honors for Latinos by Latinos and were started at the White House in 1987 to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America.

“PBS is delighted to join the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in honoring the contributions of Latino Americans,” said Paula Kerger, President and CEO, PBS. “As the broadcast partner for this annual celebration, we look forward to sharing the extraordinary accomplishments of this year’s awardees with audiences across the country.”

Past Honorees of the Hispanic Heritage Awards include Sonia Sotomayor, Rita Moreno, Plácido Domingo, Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Gloria Estefan, Oscar Hijuelos, Martin Sheen, Ricky Martin, Rubén Blades, Fania All-Stars, Junot Diaz, José Feliciano, Carlos Vives, Alejandro Sanz, Juanes, Antonio Banderas, Juan Luis Guerra, Anthony Quinn, J Balvin, Zoe Saldana, Juan Marichal, Los Tigres Del Norte, Oscar de la Hoya, America Ferrera, Pedro Martinez, Luis Fonsi, Andy García, Gael Garcia Bernal, Latin Grammys, Diego Luna and others.

About the Hispanic Heritage Foundation

The Hispanic Heritage Awards serve as a launch of HHF’s year-round, award-winning programs, which inspire, prepare and connect Latino leaders in the classroom, community and workforce to meet America’s needs as well as promote cultural pride. HHF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information on the mission of HHF, visit www.hispanicheritage.org.