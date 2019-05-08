The Keto Diet with Dr. Josh Axe

Airs Wednesday, June 12 at 9:30 p.m.

Following his very successful first program, Dr. Josh Axe returns to public television in an entertaining new presentation to share cutting-edge health and nutrition advice based on his new book The Keto Diet. In his familiar upbeat style, Dr. Axe puts his own fresh spin on the widely successful and well-researched keto diet. Unlike many fad diets that come and go with very limited rates of long-term success, the ketogenic diet (or “keto diet”) has been practiced for more than nine decades and is based upon a solid understanding of physiology and nutrition science.

The program showcases delicious food and recipe options. It includes a demonstration of how to make Dr. Axe’s preferred keto-friendly, gut-healing smoothie recipe. Dr. Axe clearly outlines the great benefits of the keto diet beyond fasting and weight loss: reduced risk for type 2 diabetes, reduced risk of heart disease, resistance to brain and neurological disorders, and more. The keto diet works for a high percentage of people and it targets several key, underlying causes of weight gain, including hormonal imbalances. This is especially true of insulin resistance coupled with high blood sugar levels. The keto diet also ends the cycle of restricting and binging on empty calories that so many dieters struggle with. That cycle is often a result of hunger, which is not a factor on the keto diet, as the list of approved, satiating foods is long.