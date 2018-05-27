Monday, June 4 at 10:30 p.m.

We’ve all had a pounding, throbbing headache in our lives, but for any of the 36 million Americans that have experienced a debilitating migraine, this disease changes everything.

And for the rest of the world, it’s one of the least understood and most mysterious chronic diseases. “The Migraine Solution,” a new science-based special, unravels the mystery and debunks the myths, looking toward a world without migraine.

“The Migraine Solution” weaves together information from leading experts, interviews with patients and medical animations that show the challenge of managing a migraine experience.