The Nightly Business Report Says Goodnight

SOPTV is sad to report that production of “Nightly Business Report” ceases at the end of 2019. The final episode airs Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Moving forward, SOPTV will air BBC World News Outside Source Mondays-Thursdays, and BBC World News Today on Fridays.

Looking back at Nightly Business Report, the series was created in 1979 and produced through March 2013 under the direction of Linda O’Bryon, WPBT’s news director at the time, with Paul Kangas as the original anchor. The series launched on PTV stations nationwide through APT, with each station paying a portion of the program’s costs. For a time in the early 2000s, PBS provided partial funding and distribution for the series as a part of the PBS National Program Service. In 2013, CNBC bought the series and provided the necessary financial and editorial support to continue delivering the show for the past six years fully-funded through APT Exchange. That brings us to today’s award-winning program with co-anchors Bill Griffeth and Sue Herera, presented by WETA.

Our thanks go to Cynthia Fenneman, Shawn Halford and the entire staff at APT for their dedicated support of NBR over the years, and especially to the production team at CNBC who have steadfastly delivered the daily program for close to a decade.

About OUTSIDE SOURCE

Broadcasting live from the BBC News headquarters in London, BBC World News Outside Source engages audiences through a unique, digital oriented storytelling approach. Lively and fast paced, presenter Ros Atkins stands in the center of the newsroom pulling real time information on-screen through social media, news wires, data feeds, fact checks and much more. The program features business, sport and the latest in politics, leveraging regional correspondents and taking you to newsrooms around the world. Airing Monday to Thursday, BBC World News Outside Source is here to bring you what matters most in a world of complex news.

If you have any questions, please email the Director of Content and Services at bfay@soptv.org.

Thank you again for supporting Nightly Business Report for 40 years on public television.