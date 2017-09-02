This month, SOPTV features Ken Burns’ and Lynn Novick’s 10-part, 18-hour documentary series: The Vietnam War. Ten years in the making, Vietnam tells the epic story of one of the most consequential, divisive, and controversial events in American history. The series features 80 witnesses, from Americans who fought in the war, to those who opposed the war, and combatants and civilians from North and South Vietnam.

As you know, for the last two years SOPTV has told the stories of southern Oregon heroes with two seasons of My Story of Service. We also produced six Local Focus specials about veterans issues, including an interview with Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, which re-airs on Thursday, September 21 at 9:30 pm and Local Focus: A Conversation About the Vietnam War, which premieres on September 28 at 10 pm.

Concurrent with the television broadcast, Vietnam will be available on PBS.org and PBS apps for IOS, Android, Roku, and Chromecast. The final five episodes will be available to stream beginning September 24th. All episodes will be accessible until the series begins rebroadcast on Tuesdays at 9 pm, October 3 through November 28.

If you have SOPTV Passport, you can view the entire series (ten programs) beginning September 17. The series will also be available in Spanish and Vietnamese on streaming.

Ellis Feinstein: A Life Well Lived

On August 13, over 75 people gathered to remember and celebrate the life of Ellis Feinstein. Ellis was very active in southern Oregon’s broadcast community from 1954 to 1978, serving as the Director of Engineering for a group of radio and television stations in southern Oregon and northern California. In 1978 Ellis organized an investment group to buy Scala Antenna and moved the company to Medford. Scala would later become one of the leading antenna manufacturers in the industry.

When Ellis retired in 1998, he became involved with SOPTV and served as Chairman of the Board from 2001–2004 (and returned in 2010–2013 for another term as a Director). During this time SOPTV converted its broadcast technology to the new digital standard as mandated by the FCC. Ellis’ expertise helped significantly, and it was only fitting that Ellis flipped the switch to begin our digital television transmission in 2003 to Rogue Valley viewers.

It was during his time as chair that he hired me in the summer of 2001. Ellis’ business acumen, engineering expertise, and passion for our television service is well known and much appreciated. As was his wry sense of humor — our board meetings have never been the same!

Our sincerest regards to the Feinstein family for their loss. SOPTV also mourns the passing of Ellis. A life well lived indeed!

Mark Stanislawski

President & CEO