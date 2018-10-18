Things That Go Bump in The Night: Tales of Haunted New England

Wednesday, October 31 at 11:00 p.m.

THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT details some of New England’s most bone-chilling stories, myths and legends. Interviews with local authors and experts, along with personal accounts, reveal tales of the supernatural, the unexplained and the mysterious. The special features visits to the infamous Lizzie Borden home in Fall River, MA, the long-abandoned village of Dudleytown in northern Connecticut, the Hoosac Tunnel in the Berkshire Mountains, the New London Ledge Lighthouse, Bellcourt Castle in Newport, Rhode Island and a Union cemetery in Easton, CT – the sites of terrible tragedies, supposed curses and ghostly hauntings.