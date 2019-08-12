This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special

Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

This Old House celebrates the 40th season of the groundbreaking PBS home improvement series with an hour-long anniversary special.

The program includes interviews with hosts and cast members, vintage clips, and favorite moments from the series that inspired an entire genre of television programming. The broadcast special also revisits some favorite renovations from the past 40 years and feature new interviews with current and alumni hosts Kevin O’Connor, Steve Thomas, and Bob Vila discussing the evolution of the venerable “how-to” series.

The program celebration also features past homeowners who share behind-the-scenes stories about the cast and crew, giving viewers an inside look at the challenges and successes of the classic PBS series.