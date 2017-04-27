It’s Time To Tell Us What You Think!

Dear Friends,

Many thanks for your continuing support of SOPTV. Thanks to your contributions we are able to provide the “best television, on television” and now online at our website and via SOPTV Passport!

May is the month we ask for your advice and comments in our annual member preference poll. We hope that you will participate because it one of the ways we can determine if we are meeting your needs for the very best in programming and service.

Members received the poll with the viewer’s guide, but visit www.soptv.org/survey to fill out the online version. One lucky participant will win dinner for two and a gift basket of movies, books, music, logo merchandise, and more!

Federal Funding Update. As you may have read, President Trump has recommended cutting federal funding for public television and radio. Fortunately, we have strong bipartisan support in Congress and are hopeful funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) continues for 2018 and beyond. Funding of CPB has been flat since 2014. The $445M granted to CPB represents 1/100 th of 1% of the federal budget. That’s roughly $1.35 per taxpayer, or about the price of a cup of coffee.

It is also important to point out that each station’s local fundraising is, in essence, matched by federal funding. Many rural stations receive state funding providing as much as 25–50% of their budgets. SOPTV, although rural, does not receive operating funds from the State of Oregon or California. While SOPTV’s service area is quite large, requiring two transmitters and thirteen translators to provide service, our population density is very low, making fundraising much more challenging than for urban stations. Maximizing local support is vital to SOPTV’s services and our ability to create local content.

You can follow the proceedings in Washington and learn the important role public media plays in local communities by visiting

www.protectmypublicmedia.org

Please sign up for alerts.

Again thank you for your steadfast support of SOPTV and its services!