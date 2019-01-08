SOPTV to air Presidential Address & Democratic Response

SOPTV is airing President Donald Trump’s Presidential Address, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Immediately following his address, the station will also air the Democrat Party’s response, given by Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer. The address is predicted to cover the current government shut down, as well as the President’s plans for building a wall on the southern border of the United States. The two addresses will be accompanied with analysis by the PBS News Hour team.

The broadcast begins at 6 p.m., and a repeat will run again at 7 p.m. The coverage may also be watched online HERE.

This address will replace tonight’s previously scheduled airing of ASK THIS OLD HOUSE and NIGHTLY BUSINESS REPORT.