Sunday, January 14 at 12 noon

Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song is a PBS music special featuring an all-star tribute to singer and songwriter Tony Bennett, the 2017 recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The special tapes November 15, 2017 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., and will premiere January 2018 on PBS.