Monday, August 21 at 11:30 a.m.

Join South Carolina ETV host Beryl Dakers for the extremely rare experience of witnessing a 100% total solar eclipse. South Carolina is a prime location for a total solar eclipse crossing the U.S., coast-to-coast, for the first time since 1918. In addition to airing the program on the air, ETV will also be streaming the event live on their website — Click Here on the day of the show, or bookmark it in advance!