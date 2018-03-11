Transatlantic Sessions

Wednesday, March 14 at 11:00 p.m.

For more than twenty years Jerry Douglas – dobro master from Nashville and Aly Bain – the Shetland fiddle virtuoso have been inviting their friends from both sides of the pond to get together and play. And when your friends include the likes of Alison Krauss, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Bela Fleck, and James Taylor (just to name a few), you know you’re in for something really special. See what unfolds when some of the best singer-songwriters of our time stop playing for an audience, and start playing just for the sake of the music.