“Unforgotten” Season 3 on Masterpiece

MASTERPIECE Mystery! Unforgotten, Season 3 Sundays, April 7 – May 12, 2019 at 10pm on PBS Episode One Sunday, April 7, 2019. When human remains are found buried near a London motorway, Cassie and Sunny begin the task of identifying them. Pictured L-R: SANJEEV BHASKAR as DI Sunny Khan and NICOLA WALKER as DCI Cassie Stuart For editorial use only. Photographer: Des Willie Courtesy of Mainstreet Pictures for ITV and MASTERPIECE

Premieres Sunday, April 7 at 10 p.m.

When human remains are found by a motorway near London, Cassie and Sunny are called to the scene. Dogged work leads the team to Hayley Reid, a 16-year-old girl who went missing on the eve of the millennium. The police’s failure to find out what happened to Hayley wrecked her family’s life. Cassie’s compassion makes her determined to correct the mistakes made by the original investigating team – whatever the cost to herself. A close-knit group of old school friends hold the key to what happened. Doctor Tim Finch, television host James Hollis, failing salesman Pete Carr, and artist Chris Lowe. As the four suspects find themselves under the spotlight, their tight bond is put to the test. They all have secrets in their past – events that have pulled their lives apart. None of them are quite who they first seem to be, but is one of them capable of murder?