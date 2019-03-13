UPDATE: Klamath Falls Reception

We have now isolated the location of the alternating off-air and on-air problem that SOPTV viewers experiencing. It is in our Soda Mountain signal relay operation.

Unfortunately, the snow pack on Soda Mountain is impossible for our engineers to reach the facility and diagnose the problem. Therefore, it could be as late as June before SOPTV can get up the mountain and find out what the problem is, much less order and take delivery on parts to fix the problem if needed.

But keep reporting in if you would please, we are monitoring viewer reports on the off-air and on-air aspect of the problem because it may give us insight into what needs to be fixed.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.