Thursday, June 21 at 9:00 p.m.

Vera is called upon when the charred remains of a body are discovered in an abattoir incinerator. The body is found to be that of DC Harry Fenton, of the Northumberland & City Fraud Unit, who had been on his final day of the job before retirement. After one of Fenton’s colleagues, Jac Williams, gives Vera a useful tip-off, Vera looks into one of Harry’s fraud cases.