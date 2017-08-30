Vera, Season 6: Dark Road

Friday, September 22 at 9:00 p.m.

Your web browser is not supported

When Anne-Marie Richards is found dead on the moors, shoe-less, Vera deduces that she was killed at home and the body dumped. Later, Vera discovers that Anne-Marie was a frequent visitor to a seaside guest house where she entertained gentleman friends she met whilst working as a barmaid, as well as acting as a drug dealer for one of her daughters. An examination of the family provides Vera with the identity of the killer though the investigation is marked by a deadly attack on one of her team.