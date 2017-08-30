Vera, Season 6: The Sea Glass

Friday, September 29 at 10:30 p.m.

Your web browser is not supported

Former trawler-man Tommy Stonnall’s corpse is pulled from the sea six weeks after his sons reported him missing. He was depressed following his wife’s death, huge debts and an accusation – never proved – by unpopular siblings Ellie and Jay Connock that he burned down their fish market, killing their father. Vera however discounts suicide when she finds an abandoned van stained by Tommy’s blood, leading her to a lodgings house where he stayed for the missing weeks and where she finds contraband cigarettes. She also uncovers a more sinister smuggling racket in which Tommy was involved, along with a secret liaison and an explanation for the arson attack.