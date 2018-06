Thursday, June 28 at 9:00 p.m.

Vera is called to the scene of a violent car crash; she quickly realizes that the crash was not accidental. After the victim, Faye Wakeland, dies in hospital, Vera suspects that her murder may be connected to the recent suicide of a local man. But Vera and Aiden find it difficult to get to the truth when everyone they interview seems to be protecting a secret.