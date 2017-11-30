Sunday, December 3 at 12:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.

Victor Borge: 100 Years of Music & Laughter! is an all new Victor Borge television special narrated by Rita Rudner, featuring his funniest and most memorable skits — a truly unparalleled collection not to be missed. Rare archival footage from the Borge family vault makes Victor Borge: 100 Years of Music & Laughter! a program you’ll long remember.

Victor always said that, “…a smile is the shortest distance between people…” Hailed as a child prodigy, Victor Borge began his performing career with a piano debut in 1926 at the age of seventeen. For eight decades he was never out of the spotlight.

“The Great Dane” of comedy, as the beloved international humorist and musician was known, was celebrated across the world for his unique blend of comedy and music. Don’t miss his one-liners, falls, double takes, his mastery of piano variations and his outrageous stage antics.

Victor Borge has been recognized as one of the funniest performers the world has ever known. Treat yourself to a big dose of laughter and sidesplitting comedy routines.

Victor Borge: 100 Years of Music & Laughter! contains such classic comedy bits as the timeless “Phonetic Punctuation,” “Inflationary Language,” “Autumn Leaves” with Robert Merrill, “The Opera Singer” with Marylyn Mulvey and many more.