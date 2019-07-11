Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night 2019

Airs Friday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m.

Annual open-air concert at Austria’s Schönbrunn Palace features critically acclaimed pianist Yuja Wang.

Famed conductor and music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel returns to the gardens of Schönbrunn Palace with the Vienna Philharmonic orchestra for Great Performances: Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2019, premiering Friday, August 9 at 9 p.m. The program features popular selections from both European and American composers and is dedicated to the musical connection between continents: the old world of Europe and the new world of America.

The program includes Leonard Bernstein’s overture to “Candide” and American classics such as John Philipp Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” Renowned pianist Yuja Wang joins the orchestra for George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” and performs Chopin’s Waltz in C Sharp Minor, op. 64 #2 for an encore.

This year marks Dudamel’s second time conducting the annual concert special, having led the orchestra in 2012. Past conductors include Bobby McFerrin (2004), Zubin Mehta (2005 and 2015), Plácido Domingo (2006), Valery Gergiev (2007, 2011 and 2018), Georges Prêtre (2008), Daniel Barenboim (2009), Franz Welser-Möst (2010), Lorin Maazel (2013), Christoph Eschenbach (2014 and 2017) and Semyon Bychkov (2016). The free outdoor concert is broadcast to more than 80 countries worldwide.

Music Selections and Composers:

Overture to “Candide” – Leonard Bernstein

“Rhapsody in Blue” – George Gershwin

Waltz in C sharp minor, op.64 #2 – Frédéric Chopin

“Casablanca Suite” – Max Steiner

“The Stars and Stripes Forever” – John Philipp Sousa

Adagio for Strings – Samuel Barber

“The Star-Spangled Banner March,” op. 460 – Carl Michael Ziehrer

Symphony No. 9 in E minor, op. 95 “From the New World,” 4th movement, allegro con fuoco – Antonín Dvořák

Encores:

“Hoe-Down” from “Rodeo” – Aaron Copland

“Viennese Spirit” waltz – Johann Strauss (Jr.)

Notable Talent:

Gustavo Dudamel , conductor, internationally renowned music and artistic director and conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

, conductor, internationally renowned music and artistic director and conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Yuja Wang, critically acclaimed Beijing-born pianist featured as an artist-in-residence at three world-famous venues: Carnegie Hall, the Wiener Konzerthaus, and the Luxembourg Philharmonie; named Musical America’s Artist of the Year in 2017.

Noteworthy Facts