William Gladstone Steel: An Oregon Experience

Monday, February 5 at 9:00 p.m.

William Gladstone Steel is best known as the ?Father of Crater Lake? but his legacy is enjoyed all over the Northwest. His 17 year fight to create Oregon?s only National Park also lead to the protection of valuable watersheds and millions of acres of forestland through the establishment of the Cascade Range Forest Reserve. Complex and controversial, he was both a radical environmentalist and an enterprising developer who dedicated his life to the mountains of Oregon.