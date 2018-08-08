Woodsong: California Guitar Trio and Sugar Blue

Thursday, August 23 at 11:04 p.m.

THE CALIFORNIA GUITAR TRIO has enthralled listeners with a singular sound that fearlessly explores the intersections between rock, jazz, classical, and world music. It even throws in the occasional surf or spaghetti Western tune for good measure. Comprised of Bert Lams, Hideyo Moriya and Paul Richards, the group has established a unique, personal connection with audiences. CGT’s 14 albums, streamed over 47 million times on Pandora, offer diverse snapshots of the group’s mercurial muse. The trio’s most recent release ‘Masterworks’ showcases its classical side, with expansive takes on Bach, Beethoven, Arvo Part, and Schubert.

SUGAR BLUE is the Grammy Award winner who has played with legends from Willie Dixon to The Rolling Stones. He’s been called “One of the foremost harmonica blowers in all of Modern blues…” (Rolling Stone MAGAZINE). He began his career as a street musician and made his first recordings in 1975 with legendary blues figures Brownie McGhee and Roosevelt Sykes. Sugar Blue has played and recorded with musicians ranging from Willie Dixon to Stan Getz to Frank Zappa to Johnny Shines to Bob Dylan. He is perhaps best known for his signature riff and solo on the Rolling Stones’ hit “Miss You. ” His new release is ‘Voyage’ on M.C. Records. WoodSongs Kid: Matt Chalk is young bluesman from Grove City, Ohio. This sixteen-year-old received a Generation Blues Scholarship from the Blues Foundation last year.