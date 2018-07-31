Woodsongs: Bobby Rush and Dallahan

Thursday, August 16 at 11:04 p.m.

BOBBY RUSH is known as ‘The King of the Chitlin Circuit’ and considered one of the greatest bluesman currently performing. Rush estimates that he has cut over 345 songs since he first began making music including first gold record in 1971 with a hit entitled “Chicken Heads.” He has been honored with four Grammy nominations, as well as ten Blues Music Awards and 41 nominations. He was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2006. ‘Porcupine Meat’ is Rush’s debut release for Rounder Records, and cements Bobby Rush’s legacy as blues’ most vital artist of his generation.

DALLAHAN is one of the fastest rising forces on the international folk circuit; heavily rooted in traditional Irish music, but with hugely diverse backgrounds and influences. They call on their mixed Irish, Scottish and Hungarian heritage to create a unique and seamless musical montage, drawing in influences from jazz, funk, pop and classical music. This Scottish band of award winning musicians latest release is ‘Matter Of Time’.

WoodSongs Kid; Lissy Taylor was born in Staffordshire, England and now enjoys living in Lexington, Kentucky. This sixteen year-old has her own distinctive vocal sound and signature acoustic style.