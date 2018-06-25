Woodsongs: Celebration of Barbershop Harmony

Thursday, July 5 at 11:00 p.m.

Barbershop Singing is a passionate, joyful celebration of the human voice. It originated in the late 1800s and early 1900s of America, a hybrid of both black and white expressive cultural forms at the time. The African American influence is sometimes overlooked although these quartets had a very formative role in the development of this style of singing. Popularity of the style faded in the 1920s and was revived in the mid-20th century with help by the Society for Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America, founded in 1938 is now known as the Barbershop Harmony Society.

Performing on this broadcast: THE RINGMASTERS are from Sweden and an official World Champion barbershop ensemble. Their vibrant shows take you from barbershop classics, through Simon and Garfunkel to the Beatles and Elvis Presley. VINTAGE MIX is a group of 15-year-old quadruplets from the Milwaukee Area that sing in the Barbershop legacy but fuel it with a cutting edge approach. THE WILDCAT HARMONIZERS is a group of boys ranging from grades 3-8 who sing four-part barbershop arrangements and do choreography. THE TIME BANDITS are the 2016 Bronze Medalist winners from Kentucky.