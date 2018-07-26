Woodsongs: Celebration of Michael Hedges

Thursday, August 9 at 11:04 p.m.

MICHAEL HEDGES was a trailblazing acoustic guitarist. He pioneered percussive fingerstyle guitar, the influence of which can now be heard in the compositions and playing of many guitarists.

Performing on this broadcast:

ANDY MCKEE is among the world’s finest acoustic guitarists. His youthful energy and attention to song structure and melodic content elevates him above the rest. He entertains both the eye and the ear as he magically transforms the steel string guitar into a full orchestra via his use of altered tunings, tapping, partial capos, percussive hits and a signature two-handed technique. McKee’s crossover success has helped him to achieve millions upon millions of YouTube viewers, underscoring his emergence as one of today’s most unique and influential artists. McKee is the first artist to be signed CGP Sounds, the record label founded by fellow guitarist Tommy Emmanuel. ‘Live Book’ is McKee’s first release for the label.

CHRISTIE LENEE is often compared to guitar visionaries like Michael Hedges, Joni Mitchell and Dave Matthews- fusing folky/funky playfulness with pop/rock inspired songs and virtuosic guitar compositions. Being a compositional pioneer for this product inspired an abundance of innovative techniques and a unique percussive approach to the guitar. Christie is now in the process of mixing tracks for her next album that will deliver her innovative music, empowering vocals and inspirational lyrics. WoodSongs Kid: Logan Florence is 15-year-old guitarist from Lexington, Kentucky. Andy McKee and Michael Hedges are two of Logan’s guitar heroes.