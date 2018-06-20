Woodsongs: Earls of Leicester

Thursday, July 28 at 11:00 p.m.

The Earls of Leicester is a bluegrass group assembled by master musician and multi-Grammy winner Jerry Douglas to present the music of Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and their band the Foggy Mountain Boys. The band had a big 2016. Their self-titled debut album on Rounder Records earned a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album. They released their second album ‘Rattle and Roar’ and won the 2016 IBMA award for Entertainers of the Year.

The band’s music focuses on the music of Flatt and Scruggs during the period when the band consisted of Lester Flatt on guitar and lead vocals, Earl Scruggs on banjo and guitar, ‘Uncle’ Josh Graves on dobro, Paul Warren on fiddle, Curly Seckler on mandolin, and ‘Cousin’ Jake Tullock on bass. _ The band’s name is a play on the names of “Earl” Scruggs and “Lester” Flatt.

Onstage for tonight’s special event WoodSongs broadcast taping is Jerry Douglas (dobro) Shawn Camp (lead vocals and guitar) Charlie Cushman (banjo) Jeff White (mandolin) Johnny Warren (fiddle) and Barry Bales (upright bass). WoodSongs Kids: Presley Barker and Clay Russell are two young bluegrass musicians from the Western North Carolina area. They been honored with many awards in the bluegrass competitions within their regions.