Woodsongs: Jake Shimabukuro

Thursday, Sept. 5 at 9:30 p.m. & Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9:00 p.m.

In 2005, ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro exploded onto the musical scene with his phenomenal inter-pretation of George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” Since then, he has performed with world-famous orchestras and played at such illustrious venues as the Lincoln Center and the Sydney Opera House. His records have topped Billboard Music Charts, and he has consistently astonished on The Today Show, Good Morning America, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and NPR. Whether playing an exquisite original or an imaginative take on a classic, this virtuoso causes a sensation wherever he and his remarkable ukulele go!

Tune in for an hour with Jake on “Woodsongs,” an internationally syndicated radio program recorded before a live audience each week at the historic Kentucky Theatre.

