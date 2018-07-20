Woodsongs: John McEuen and Bill & The Belles

Thursday, August 2 at 11:04 p.m.

JOHN McEUEN brings 45+ years of worldwide performing with his banjo, fiddle, guitar, and mandolin. Often referred to as “the String Wizard, ” John is a founding member of the legendary Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The band’s 1972 classic ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken’ album was inducted in to the Library of Congress as one of America’s most important recordings. McEeun has earned Emmy nominations, Grammy Awards, CMA acclaim, The Western Heritage Award, and many other accolades. He is celebrating the release of his latest solo album ‘Made in Brooklyn’.

BILL AND THE BELLES has made waves in the world of roots music with striking three-part harmonies and masterful instrumentation. Based at the foothills of the Blue Ridge and the forefront of old time music, Bill and the Belles continue to further the music traditions of their region. From sentimental Southern ballads to the popular songs of Tin Pan Alley to regional fiddle breakdowns, the group’s shows are a celebration of the diversity country music once represented. WoodSongs Kid: Victor Furtado is an award winning 15-year-old claw hammer banjo virtuoso from Front Royal, Virginia.