Woodsongs: Michael Martin Murphey And the Kentucky Headhunters

Thursday, July 26 at 11:00 p.m.

Michael Martin Murphey has left an indelible mark on the American Music Landscape crafting and recording such iconic hits as “Wildfire, ” “Carolina In The Pines”, “Geronimo’s Cadillac”, “Cowboy Logic,” “Cherokee Fiddle”, “Boy From The Country” and more.. In the early 1970s, Rolling Stone Magazine called Michael Martin Murphey “one of the best songwriters in America.” He has topped the Pop, Country, Bluegrass and Western Music charts, earned six gold albums and multiple Grammy nominations. His latest release is ‘High Stakes’.

The Kentucky Headhunters are known as “Southern Rock Royalty” and the “great American rock ‘n’ roll band.” With a Grammy Award, CMA Album of the Year Award, two CMA Vocal Group of the Year Awards, two Top 10 charting albums, and four consecutive Top 40 hits, the “Heads” are credited for creating a unique blend of honky-tonk, blues, and southern rock that appeals to the toughest music critics and listeners of all kinds. Their newest album, ‘Meet Me In Bluesland’, is a collaboration between the band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame pianist Johnnie Johnson. WoodSongs Kid: Jonathan Wilson Rader is a 10-year-old Elvis tribute artist from Wilmore, Kentucky. He is known as Little E and has released a tribute CDs to the King.