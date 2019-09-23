WORLD Schedule Highlights – October 2019

WORLD exclusives/premieres

October 1

  •  America ReFramed: The Unafraid- 5 p.m.

October 6

  • Doc World: Visitor’s Day – 7 p.m.

October 7

  • Local, USA: 25 Texans in the Land of Lincoln – 6 p.m.
  • Stories from the Stage: Fresh Start – 6:30 p.m.

October 8

  • Personal Statement: America ReFramed – 5 p.m.

October 13

  • Colorado Experience: Western American Art- 9:30 a.m.

October 14

  • Local USA: Tariq’s Cube – 6 p.m.
  • Stories from the Stage: Stand Up – 6:30 p.m.

October 15

  •  America ReFramed: The Corridor – 5 p.m.

October 20

  • Colorado Experience: Doc Susie -9:30 a.m.
  • Doc World: My Atomic Aunt – 7 p.m.

October 21

  • Stories from the Stage: You Only Live Once 6:30 p.m.

October 22

  • America ReFramed: Intelligent Lives – 5 p.m.

October 27

  • Colorado Experience: Uranium Mania – 9:30 a.m.
  • Doc World: A Goat for a Vote – 7 p.m.

October 28

  • Stories from the Stage: TBA (season premiere) – 6:30 p.m.

October 29

  • America ReFramed: Perfectly Normal for Me – 5 p.m.

 

Theme Month Programming – Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15)

  • America ReFramed: The Unafraid – Tuesday, October 1 at 5 p.m.
  • Compadre Huashayo – Tuesday, October 1 at 12:30 p.m.
  • My Neighborhood: Pilsen – Wednesday, October 2 at 4 p.m.
  • The Head of Joaquin Murrieta – Wednesday, October 2 at 5 p.m.
  • P.O.V.: The Silence of Others – Wednesday, October 3 at 12:30 p.m.
  • Voces on PBS: Porvenir, Texas – Sunday, October 6 at 6 p.m.
  • Doc World: Visitor’s Day – Sunday, October 6 at 7 p.m.
  • Independent Lens: Dolores – Monday, October 7 at 4 p.m.
  • Local USA: 25 Texans in the Land of Lincoln – Monday, October 7 at 6 p.m.
  • Stories from the Stage: Fresh Start – Monday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. [NOTE: One of the three tellers is Latinx.]
  • Oceans of Pink – Tuesday, October 8 at 4 p.m.
  • Reel South: First Lady of the Revolution – Tuesday, October 8 at 6 p.m.
  • P.O.V.: America – Wednesday, October 9 at 5 p.m.
  • Hispanic Heritage Awards – Sunday, October 13 at 7 p.m.
  • A Place to Stand – Monday, October 14 at 4 p.m.
  • Massacre River: The Woman Without a Country – Monday, October 14 at 5 p.m.
  • Stories from the Stage: Stand Up – Monday, October 14 at 6:30 p.m. [NOTE: Two of the three tellers are Latinx.]
  • Independent Lens: Ovarian Psycos – Tuesday, October 15 at 4 p.m.

 

Disability Programming

  • P.O.V.: Still Tomorrow – Tuesday, October 22 at 4 p.m.
  • America ReFramed: Intelligent Lives – Tuesday, October 22 at 5 p.m.
  • Dreamers Theater – Tuesday, October 22 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Reel South: Jonah Stands Up – Wednesday, October 23 at 4 p.m.
  • Soar – Tuesday, October 29 at 4 p.m.
  • America ReFramed: Perfectly Normal for Me – Tuesday, October 29 at 5 p.m.

 

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

  • Oceans of Pink – Tuesday, October 8 at 4 p.m.

 

Rosh Hashanah (September 29 – October 1)

  • No Asylum: The Untold Chapter of Anne Frank’s Story – Tuesday, October 2 at 7 a.m.

 

Other programs of note

  • Wild Metropolis—Residents – Thursday, October 3 at 5 p.m.
  • Frontline: The Crown Prince – Friday, October 4 at 5 p.m.
  • Nature: Octopus—Making Contact – Sunday, October 6 at 5 p.m.
  • Frontline: TBA – Wednesday, October 9 at 6 p.m.
  • Wild Metropolis: Commuters – Thursday, October 10 at 5 p.m.
  • Retro Report, on PBS episode 1 – Friday, October 11 at 5 p.m.
  • Retro Report on PBS, episode 2 – Friday, October 11 at 6 p.m.
  • Nature: The Serengeti Rules – Sunday, October 13 at 5 p.m.
  • Finding Your Roots: Hollywood Royalty – Sunday, October 13 at 6 p.m.
  • P.O.V: The Feeling of Being Watched – Wednesday, October 16 at 4:30 p.m.
  • Frontline: TBA – Wednesday, October 16 at 6 p.m.
  • NOVA: Why Bridges Collapse – Thursday, October 17 at 4 p.m.
  • Wild Metropolis: Survivors – Thursday, October 17 at 5 p.m.
  • Retro Report on PBS, episode 3 – Friday, October 18 at 5 p.m.
  • Retro Report on PBS, episode 4 – Friday, October 18 at 6 p.m.
  • Theodore Roosevelt: A Cowboy’s Ride to the White House – Saturday, October 19 at 4 p.m.
  • Nature: Undercover in the Jungle – Sunday, October 20 at 5 p.m.
  • Finding Your Roots: Off the Farm – Sunday, October 20 at 6 p.m.
  • Journey to Jobs – Monday, October 21 at 5 p.m.
  • P.O.V.: Blowin’ Up – Wednesday, October 23 at 4:30 p.m.
  • Frontline: TBA – Wednesday, October 23 at 6 p.m.
  • NOVA: Look Who’s Driving – Thursday, October 24 at 4 p.m.
  • Life from Above: Moving Planet – Thursday, October 24 at 5 p.m.
  • Retro Report on PBS, episode 5 – Friday, October 25 at 5 p.m.
  • Retro Report on PBS, episode 6 – Friday, October 25 at 6 p.m.
  • Nature: Okavango—River of Dreams: Paradise – Sunday, October 27 at 5 p.m.
  • Independent Lens: Made in Boise – Wednesday, October 30 at 4:30 p.m.
  • Life from Above: Colorful Planet – Thursday, October 31 at 5 p.m.

