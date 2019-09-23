WORLD Schedule Highlights – October 2019

WORLD exclusives/premieres
October 1
- America ReFramed: The Unafraid- 5 p.m.
October 6
- Doc World: Visitor’s Day – 7 p.m.
October 7
- Local, USA: 25 Texans in the Land of Lincoln – 6 p.m.
- Stories from the Stage: Fresh Start – 6:30 p.m.
October 8
- Personal Statement: America ReFramed – 5 p.m.
October 13
- Colorado Experience: Western American Art- 9:30 a.m.
October 14
- Local USA: Tariq’s Cube – 6 p.m.
- Stories from the Stage: Stand Up – 6:30 p.m.
October 15
- America ReFramed: The Corridor – 5 p.m.
October 20
- Colorado Experience: Doc Susie -9:30 a.m.
- Doc World: My Atomic Aunt – 7 p.m.
October 21
- Stories from the Stage: You Only Live Once 6:30 p.m.
October 22
- America ReFramed: Intelligent Lives – 5 p.m.
October 27
- Colorado Experience: Uranium Mania – 9:30 a.m.
- Doc World: A Goat for a Vote – 7 p.m.
October 28
- Stories from the Stage: TBA (season premiere) – 6:30 p.m.
October 29
- America ReFramed: Perfectly Normal for Me – 5 p.m.
Theme Month Programming – Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15)
- Hispanic Heritage Awards – Sunday, October 13 at 7 p.m.
Disability Programming
- Reel South: Jonah Stands Up – Wednesday, October 23 at 4 p.m.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Rosh Hashanah (September 29 – October 1)
- No Asylum: The Untold Chapter of Anne Frank’s Story – Tuesday, October 2 at 7 a.m.
Other programs of note
- Wild Metropolis—Residents – Thursday, October 3 at 5 p.m.
- Frontline: The Crown Prince – Friday, October 4 at 5 p.m.
- Nature: Octopus—Making Contact – Sunday, October 6 at 5 p.m.
- Frontline: TBA – Wednesday, October 9 at 6 p.m.
- Wild Metropolis: Commuters – Thursday, October 10 at 5 p.m.
- Retro Report, on PBS episode 1 – Friday, October 11 at 5 p.m.
- Retro Report on PBS, episode 2 – Friday, October 11 at 6 p.m.
- Nature: The Serengeti Rules – Sunday, October 13 at 5 p.m.
- Finding Your Roots: Hollywood Royalty – Sunday, October 13 at 6 p.m.
- P.O.V: The Feeling of Being Watched – Wednesday, October 16 at 4:30 p.m.
- Frontline: TBA – Wednesday, October 16 at 6 p.m.
- NOVA: Why Bridges Collapse – Thursday, October 17 at 4 p.m.
- Wild Metropolis: Survivors – Thursday, October 17 at 5 p.m.
- Retro Report on PBS, episode 3 – Friday, October 18 at 5 p.m.
- Retro Report on PBS, episode 4 – Friday, October 18 at 6 p.m.
- Theodore Roosevelt: A Cowboy’s Ride to the White House – Saturday, October 19 at 4 p.m.
- Nature: Undercover in the Jungle – Sunday, October 20 at 5 p.m.
- Finding Your Roots: Off the Farm – Sunday, October 20 at 6 p.m.
- Journey to Jobs – Monday, October 21 at 5 p.m.
- P.O.V.: Blowin’ Up – Wednesday, October 23 at 4:30 p.m.
- Frontline: TBA – Wednesday, October 23 at 6 p.m.
- NOVA: Look Who’s Driving – Thursday, October 24 at 4 p.m.
- Life from Above: Moving Planet – Thursday, October 24 at 5 p.m.
- Retro Report on PBS, episode 5 – Friday, October 25 at 5 p.m.
- Retro Report on PBS, episode 6 – Friday, October 25 at 6 p.m.
- Nature: Okavango—River of Dreams: Paradise – Sunday, October 27 at 5 p.m.
- Independent Lens: Made in Boise – Wednesday, October 30 at 4:30 p.m.
- Life from Above: Colorful Planet – Thursday, October 31 at 5 p.m.