Xavier Riddle Launch Party at ScienceWorks!

SOPTV and ScienceWorks Hands On Museum are partnering for a pre-screening of the new PBS Kids show, “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum.” Come enjoy the show, snacks, FREE ADMISSION into ScienceWorks and more!

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” is a new animated PBS KIDS series inspired by Christopher Eliopoulos’ popular series, “Ordinary People Change the World.” Follow the show’s characters as they travel back in time to meet real life historical figures when they were kids. Each episode is designed to help young viewers make the connection between the attributes that made each historical figure a hero and themselves, helping children to recognize their own unlimited potential.

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum in Ashland, Oregon, was founded as a non-profit organization in 2001. ScienceWorks’ exhibits touch on a multitude of fascinating phenomena, including energy, anatomy, chemistry, perception, motion, and more.