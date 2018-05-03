2018 Young Writers’ Camps – Oregon Writers’ Project at SOU

Do you have a student who loves to write? Do they have stories bursting from their head? Would they like to polish and publish their writing?
Your student will spend five mornings discovering and refining their writing talent! Our Young Writers’ Camps are for students who love to write. These camps offer a unique opportunity to develop creativity and writing skills. Experience in depth writing instruction, group activities, conferences with camp teachers, dedicated time to write, and opportunities to share writing with peers in a relaxed and playful camp atmosphere. Our camps take pride in our low student to teacher ratio that guarantees individual attention.
Campers receive a published anthology containing their writing, and are invited to participate in a fall Young Author’s Reading and Reception on the SOU campus.
Cost: $125
Spaces are limited! To register: goo.gl/ocLhLu
8 Camps to Choose From!
Ashland:
Young Writers’ Camp Ages 11-14
When: June 25-29, 9:00am-12:00pm
Where: Southern Oregon University
Medford:
Young Writers’ Camp for Elementary Students
Who: 8-11 year old students
When: June 25-29, 9:00am-12:00pm
Where: Kennedy Elementary School
Young Writers’ Camp Ages 11-14
When: June 25-29, 9:00am-12:00pm
Where: Hedrick Middle School
Young Writers’ Spanish Writing Camp
This camp is for bilingual native Spanish speakers and AP Spanish students. Build writing skills and have fun writing in Spanish!
Who: Middle through high school grades
When: June 18-22, 9:00am-12:00pm
Where: McLoughlin Middle School
College Application Essay Writing Camp
Start the school year with an effective college
application essay all ready to go.
Who: 11th graders going into Senior year. Other grades are also welcome.
When: June 18-22, 9:00am-12:00pm
Where: South Medford High School
Sci-Fi and Fantasy Writing Camp
Create inventive and believable characters, worlds, and story lines.
Who: Students in grades 6-12
When: June 18-22, 9:00am-12:00pm
Where: Logos Public Charter School
Writing with the Masters
Refine your writing talent by imitating the style of famous authors and well-known art.
Who: Students in grades 6-12
When: June 25-29, 9:00am-12:00pm
Where: Logos Public Charter School
Grants Pass:
Young Writers’ Camp Ages 10-14
Who: 10-14 year old students
When: June 18-22, 9:00am-12:00pm
Where: North Middle School