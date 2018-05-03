2018 Young Writers’ Camps – Oregon Writers’ Project at SOU

Do you have a student who loves to write? Do they have stories bursting from their head? Would they like to polish and publish their writing?

Your student will spend five mornings discovering and refining their writing talent! Our Young Writers’ Camps are for students who love to write. These camps offer a unique opportunity to develop creativity and writing skills. Experience in depth writing instruction, group activities, conferences with camp teachers, dedicated time to write, and opportunities to share writing with peers in a relaxed and playful camp atmosphere. Our camps take pride in our low student to teacher ratio that guarantees individual attention.

Campers receive a published anthology containing their writing, and are invited to participate in a fall Young Author’s Reading and Reception on the SOU campus.

Cost: $125

Spaces are limited! To register: goo.gl/ocLhLu

8 Camps to Choose From!

Ashland:

Young Writers’ Camp Ages 11-14

When: June 25-29, 9:00am-12:00pm

Where: Southern Oregon University

Medford:

Young Writers’ Camp for Elementary Students

Who: 8-11 year old students

When: June 25-29, 9:00am-12:00pm

Where: Kennedy Elementary School

Young Writers’ Camp Ages 11-14

When: June 25-29, 9:00am-12:00pm

Where: Hedrick Middle School

Young Writers’ Spanish Writing Camp

This camp is for bilingual native Spanish speakers and AP Spanish students. Build writing skills and have fun writing in Spanish!

Who: Middle through high school grades

When: June 18-22, 9:00am-12:00pm

Where: McLoughlin Middle School

College Application Essay Writing Camp

Start the school year with an effective college

application essay all ready to go.

Who: 11th graders going into Senior year. Other grades are also welcome.

When: June 18-22, 9:00am-12:00pm

Where: South Medford High School

Sci-Fi and Fantasy Writing Camp

Create inventive and believable characters, worlds, and story lines.

Who: Students in grades 6-12

When: June 18-22, 9:00am-12:00pm

Where: Logos Public Charter School

Writing with the Masters

Refine your writing talent by imitating the style of famous authors and well-known art.

Who: Students in grades 6-12

When: June 25-29, 9:00am-12:00pm

Where: Logos Public Charter School

Grants Pass:

Young Writers’ Camp Ages 10-14

Who: 10-14 year old students

When: June 18-22, 9:00am-12:00pm

Where: North Middle School