PBS recognized 2019 Emmy Nominations

By

PBS received 21 nominations for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards, with fellow public media distributor American Public Television (APT) adding another 11 nominations. The 32 nominations were announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

The awards ceremony will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.

Leading the way were PBS KIDS favorites Odd Squad, Peg + Cat and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, each of which received multiple nominations. 

Odd Squad

Odd Squad is a PBS KIDS show about a high-tech agency run by kids equipped with the world’s most advanced and unpredictable gadgetry.

  • Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series
  • Outstanding Writing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s, Family Viewing
  • Outstanding Directing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Family Viewing Program
  • Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
  • Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

Odd Squad: World Turned Odd

  • Outstanding Writing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s, Family Viewing
  • Outstanding Directing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Family Viewing Program

Peg + Cat

In Peg + Cat, Peg and her sidekick, Cat, encounter unexpected challenges that require arithmetic and problem-solving skills.

  • Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program
  • Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program
  • Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s or Animated Program: “Making a World With My Friend”
  • Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s or Animated Program: “The Thrill of Invention”
  • Outstanding Original Song in A Children’s or Animated Program: “You’re All Number One Tonight!”

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood stars 4-year-old Daniel Tiger, son of the original program’s Daniel Striped Tiger, who invites young viewers into his world, giving them a kid’s-eye view of his life.

  • Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series
  • Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program: Devan Cohen, as Daniel Tiger
  • Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

More PBS KIDS Nominees

Let’s Go Luna!

  • Outstanding Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

SciGirls

  • Outstanding Educational or Informational Series

Wild Kratts

  • Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

More PBS Nominees

Ask This Old House

  • Outstanding Lifestyle Program

This Old House

  • Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

  • Outstanding Special Class Series

Additional Public Television Nominees

America’s Test Kitchen
-Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational 

Born to Explore with Richard Wiese
-Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Cook’s Country
-Outstanding Culinary Program 
-Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational

Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
-Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program

Lidia’s Kitchen
-Outstanding Culinary Program

Milk Street
-Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational

Pati’s Mexican Table
-Outstanding Culinary Host: Pati Jinch

Samantha Brown’s Places to Love
-Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
-Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s or Special Class Program
-Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program

