PBS recognized 2019 Emmy Nominations

PBS received 21 nominations for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards, with fellow public media distributor American Public Television (APT) adding another 11 nominations. The 32 nominations were announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).
The awards ceremony will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.
Leading the way were PBS KIDS favorites Odd Squad, Peg + Cat and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, each of which received multiple nominations.
Odd Squad
Odd Squad is a PBS KIDS show about a high-tech agency run by kids equipped with the world’s most advanced and unpredictable gadgetry.
- Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series
- Outstanding Writing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s, Family Viewing
- Outstanding Directing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Family Viewing Program
- Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
- Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
Odd Squad: World Turned Odd
- Outstanding Writing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s, Family Viewing
- Outstanding Directing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Family Viewing Program
Peg + Cat
In Peg + Cat, Peg and her sidekick, Cat, encounter unexpected challenges that require arithmetic and problem-solving skills.
- Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program
- Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program
- Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s or Animated Program: “Making a World With My Friend”
- Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s or Animated Program: “The Thrill of Invention”
- Outstanding Original Song in A Children’s or Animated Program: “You’re All Number One Tonight!”
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood stars 4-year-old Daniel Tiger, son of the original program’s Daniel Striped Tiger, who invites young viewers into his world, giving them a kid’s-eye view of his life.
- Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series
- Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program: Devan Cohen, as Daniel Tiger
- Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program
More PBS KIDS Nominees
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
- Outstanding Educational or Informational Series
- Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program
More PBS Nominees
- Outstanding Lifestyle Program
- Outstanding Lifestyle Program
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
- Outstanding Special Class Series
Additional Public Television Nominees
America’s Test Kitchen
-Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational
Born to Explore with Richard Wiese
-Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
Cook’s Country
-Outstanding Culinary Program
-Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
-Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program
Lidia’s Kitchen
-Outstanding Culinary Program
Milk Street
-Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational
Pati’s Mexican Table
-Outstanding Culinary Host: Pati Jinch
Samantha Brown’s Places to Love
-Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
-Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s or Special Class Program
-Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program