PBS recognized 2019 Emmy Nominations

PBS received 21 nominations for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards, with fellow public media distributor American Public Television (APT) adding another 11 nominations. The 32 nominations were announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

The awards ceremony will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.

Leading the way were PBS KIDS favorites Odd Squad, Peg + Cat and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, each of which received multiple nominations.

Odd Squad

Odd Squad is a PBS KIDS show about a high-tech agency run by kids equipped with the world’s most advanced and unpredictable gadgetry.

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

Outstanding Writing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s, Family Viewing

Outstanding Directing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Family Viewing Program

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

Odd Squad: World Turned Odd

Outstanding Writing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s, Family Viewing

Outstanding Directing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Family Viewing Program

Peg + Cat

In Peg + Cat, Peg and her sidekick, Cat, encounter unexpected challenges that require arithmetic and problem-solving skills.

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s or Animated Program: “Making a World With My Friend”

Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s or Animated Program: “The Thrill of Invention”

Outstanding Original Song in A Children’s or Animated Program: “You’re All Number One Tonight!”

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood stars 4-year-old Daniel Tiger, son of the original program’s Daniel Striped Tiger, who invites young viewers into his world, giving them a kid’s-eye view of his life.

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program: Devan Cohen, as Daniel Tiger

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

More PBS KIDS Nominees

Let’s Go Luna!

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

SciGirls

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series

Wild Kratts

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

More PBS Nominees

Ask This Old House

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

This Old House

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

Outstanding Special Class Series

Additional Public Television Nominees

America’s Test Kitchen

-Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational

Born to Explore with Richard Wiese

-Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Cook’s Country

-Outstanding Culinary Program

-Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational

Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope

-Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program

Lidia’s Kitchen

-Outstanding Culinary Program

Milk Street

-Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational

Pati’s Mexican Table

-Outstanding Culinary Host: Pati Jinch

Samantha Brown’s Places to Love

-Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

-Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s or Special Class Program

-Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program