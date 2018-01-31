Afterlife: Lower Than Bones

Saturday, February 10 at 11:00 p.m.

Eight-year-old Carly Tufnell has gone missing and the police have no leads whatsoever. Her distraught parents make an emotional televised appeal, desperate to know whether their daughter is alive or dead. At the supermarket the next day, Alison is frozen to the spot when she sees Carly’s ghost standing in front of her, dripping wet and shivering.

Deeply upset, Alison tells Robert that she has seen Carly in spirit and that she has to let her parents know their daughter is dead. Robert knows how it feels to lose a child and tries to talk her out of it.

Alison visits the police to tell them about Carly’s death but is met with deep suspicion by Detective Inspector Felix George (Adrian Lester), especially after Robert turns up and warns him against being taken in by her. But when information from Alison leads to the discovery of Carly’s drowned body, D.I. George is forced to acknowledge that perhaps it is only Carly’s spirit who can provide the evidence that will lead them to her killer.