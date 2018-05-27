Age Fix with Anthony Youn, MD

Wednesday, June 6 at 9:30 p.m.

Everyone ages whether they like it or not. But it doesn’t mean that some signs of aging can’t be fixed. Have you ever thought that it would be great to have friend, who just happened to be a plastic surgeon, and you could ask anything and get a straight answer? Someone who won’t judge you about your insecurities but would open up a world of insider tips, tricks, and secrets from the fields of beauty, dermatology, and plastic surgery? Well, now you do – because that’s Dr. Tony Youn.

Yes, plastic surgery trims waistlines and reduces wrinkles, but in The Age Fix, Dr. Youn gives easy home remedies to save you thousands of dollars and achieve the same results without surgery. Dr. Youn’s goal is to offer you a way to fix your age-related skin concerns, without having in-office treatments, painful surgery, or spending a lot of money.

While he acknowledges there are some instances where the only real good option is actual surgery, in most cases he offers ways to turn back the clock in a significant way without even seeing a doctor, much less a plastic surgeon. Throughout The Age Fix Dr. Youn reveals tips, tricks, and secrets – natural anti-aging tips plastic surgeons don’t want you to know.

With the simple changes he discusses, you’ll look younger on the outside and be younger on the inside. He’ll share with the single best cream to put on your skin to prevent aging, and the best cream to reverse aging, and even prevent future skin cancers. And he gives simple and easy treatments to improve most aging concerns, like age spots, wrinkles, and under eye puffiness.

He demonstrates do-it-yourself anti-aging treatments, reveals the best products to tighten your skin, and simple dietary changes that can make you look and feel years younger. Your skin will glow, and you’ll probably notice a few pounds fall off in the bargain. His patients love it, and viewers will, too.