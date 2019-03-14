America Reframed: Exit Music

Tuesday, April 16 at 5pm

Ethan Rice was born with cystic fibrosis, an incurable genetic illness that eventually leads to respiratory failure. Although medical interventions have kept him alive well beyond his prognosis, 28-year-old Ethan and his family live in constant uncertainty and everyday question how long they can go on fighting. In a culture that often looks away from death, Exit Music explores the intimate and complex path of terminal illness. What will Ethan’s absence mean to those he leaves behind?